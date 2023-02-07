MP warns lorry park would cause gridlock on Lincoln roundabout

A lorry park on a busy Lincoln roundabout would cause traffic chaos, objectors have warned.

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh is among those who want to see the plans for the Riseholme roundabout thrown out.

The lorry park, petrol station and drive-thrus would be located on the A15, close to the A46 on the outskirts of Lincoln.

There have been more than 100 objections to the application from Venari Fuel, with many fearing it would worsen traffic problems in the already-congested area.

It would also encroach on the green wedge of open countryside north of Lincoln.

The Gainsborough MP has added his concerns to those of local residents.

He says that if approved, it would disrupt the flow of the A15, which “could cause considerable delays and potentially increase the risk of accidents on what is already a very busy and dangerous road.”

He has also endorsed the concerns of Riseholme Parish Council chairman Councillor Neil Foster.

“There has not been a development outside the ring road since it opened in June 1974,” Councillor Foster said.

“I feel very strongly that we should protect the Green Wedge, and this proposal poses a danger and inconvenience to all users of the Lincoln bypass.

“There are significantly better located options. It is incredulous that this could even be considered as progress when it will be so damaging to so many ordinary people going about their daily activities”.

The site would provide 40 lorry spaces, a drive-thru coffee shop and a building offering facilities and hot food.

Residents can let the council what they think about the application on West Lindsey’s planning website until Thursday, February 16.

The developers believe the proposal would meet a “demonstrable and justified need” for services without affecting safety.

“The scheme will provide passing motorists with essential services and will improve safety for road users through the provision of high quality rest and recuperation facilities thus improving road safety,” they said.

“The proposal can be delivered and operated with minimal adverse impact to the surrounding area or its residents.”

