No serious injuries after two crashes on A1 near Grantham

The roads were closed for several hours

Police said there were no serious injuries after attending two incidents on the A1 near Grantham, which caused road closures for several hours.

Lincolnshire Police were called to a three vehicle crash at 7.25pm on Tuesday, February 7 the northbound carriageway of the A1, just before the A151 junction to Grantham.

EMAS also attended, along with Highways due to the damage caused to the central reservation. Officers put out signs to reduce speeds on the road, which was closed while the collision was cleared. The road was cleared by 10.56pm.

There were no injuries reported and this was a damage-only collision, police said.

Police were also called to reports of a single vehicle collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1 between Barrowby and Great Gonerby at 12.03am on Wednesday, February 8.

The vehicle left the carriageway and collided with a tree and police said minor injuries were reported for both the driver and the passenger.

The road was closed while emergency services worked and initial enquires were made. The road was reopened at 4.40am.

