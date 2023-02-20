“Poor quality” broadband works criticised as company revisits Lincoln trenches

“Poor quality” broadband projects across Lincolnshire have come under fire from a senior councillor as one firm returns to almost 70 sites in Lincoln and Hykeham.

Several footpath trenches dug by CityFibre to lay cables have experienced a “swell” in the materials used due to the recent cold weather and bosses said that without remedial works, the materials would continue to rise above the level of the trenches, creating trip hazards.

During a meeting on Friday, executive member for Highways and IT, Councillor Richard Davies said: “A lot of the work done both here and on the East Coast – the quality is very poor. It’s not very timely, and they haven’t done a very good job at all.”

He said the council was keen to get superfast broadband in the county, but said there had been a particular lack of cooperation from the companies involved.

He added that the county had limited control over the situation, but that they did have the power to stop work that was considered unsafe or dangerous due to the timescales or method of construction involved. However, he acknowledged that only served to delay works.

Works have come under fire from several councillors in Lincoln, including those fighting the use of telegraph poles by some firms.

Labour Councillor Karen Lee said it was “concerning” that so many sites had been affected.

“This situation is simply unacceptable and should have been avoided,” she said.

She called on CityFibre and the council to ensure the work was “completed to a high standard and with minimal disruption”.

CityFibre has promised undertake the necessary works, prioritising the worst-affected sites.

Sites where defects have not yet appeared will also receive remedial works as a precaution.

Councillor Davies said he was “very pleased” by the news.

“This issue has been caught early enough by all involved to ensure that effective repairs are carried out in plenty of time before any future problems emerge,” he said.

CityFibre is investing £21 million to bring the best available digital connectivity to thousands of homes and businesses in the area.

The remedial works are expected to be completed within the next four months.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now