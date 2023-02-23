27 mins ago

Sleaford police officer faces misconduct hearing over ‘use of force’

The hearing is expected last three days
It will be held at Grantham Police Station. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A misconduct hearing is to be held between Wednesday 1 March and Friday 3 March (inclusive) for PC 1112 Ian Brown.

It is alleged that PC Brown breached the following standards of professional behaviour:

  • Use of force
  • Discreditable conduct

PC Brown is stationed at Sleaford.

It is alleged that on 24 July 2019 the officer breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of his use of force against a member of the public.

It is alleged that these actions were not necessary, proportionate or reasonable and that the officers’ actions had the potential to undermine public confidence.

The conduct, if proved, amounts to gross misconduct.

Hearing details

Officer name: PC 1112 Brown

Date: 1 – 3 March 2023 (inclusive)

Time: 10 am (Please arrive by 9.30 am)

Location: Grantham Police Station, Swingbridge Road, NG31 7XT

