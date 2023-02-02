Union chairman says talk of up to 1,200 job losses at British Steel is “deeply concerning”

A union chairman said it is “deeply concerning” after reports of up to 1,200 jobs under threat at British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant.

The future had looked brighter when the Treasury were reportedly close to agreeing a £300 million aid package for British Steel.

However, British Steel’s Chinese owner Jingye reportedly described discussions over the government support package as “unsatisfactory”, according to the BBC, who added that the company declined to comment. There were initially reports if 800 jobs being under threat, but The Guardian is now reporting that British Steel is considering cutting 1,200 jobs at its steelworks in Scunthorpe.

Paul McBean, Community Union multi-union chairman, told BBC Look North: “It’s deeply concerning for us, for the workforce, and for the town and its community.”

When asked what if anything he can do about it, he said: “People on this site at this moment in time who are working 50, 60, 70 hours overtime a week just to keep this plant running because we’re that short of manpower, and here they are talking about another 800 job losses, it’s impossible, it’s unworkable, it can’t be done.”

He added: “I don’t know if the end is nigh, but I think the government and British Steel need to get together and sort this situation out before somebody gets seriously hurt out on that plant.”

