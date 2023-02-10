‘Violent’ man jailed for manslaughter after attack at Scunthorpe pub
A ‘violent’ man has today (Friday 10 February) been sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty in connection with the death of 33-year-old Andrew Welbourne on Wells Street, Scunthorpe, on Friday 1 October last year.
Daniel Astley (32) of Laurel Way, Scunthorpe was initially charged with Andrew’s murder, however a charge of manslaughter was accepted for which he entered a not guilty plea on Friday 5 November.
Following a three-day trial at Grimsby Crown Court the jury returned a unanimous verdict and Astley was found guilty of Andrew’s manslaughter on Thursday 17 November 2022.
Andrew had been to his local pub in Scunthorpe with his family and friends and was leaving when he was seriously assaulted in the unprovoked attack.
Astley was driving along Wells Street when he came across Andrew, exited his van in a violent rage, pushed Andrew to the floor and repeatedly punched him causing significant injuries to Andrew’s chest and head.
Astley fled the scene leaving Andrew on the kerb side, he was a short while later found by friends and taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for life threatening injuries where he remained for a number of days.
Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services, Andrew died in hospital from his injuries on Wednesday 6 October 2021.
Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burnett said: “The violent and unforgiveable actions of Astley that night cost Andrew his life and his future, causing unimaginable heartbreak for his family. Violence is unacceptable and has no place in our communities.
“Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family and friends today and on behalf of the investigation team, I thank them for their patience and understanding throughout the investigation and court proceedings.
“I know that no outcome can replace the terrible loss that Andrew’s family have suffered, but I hope it brings them a small measure of comfort that justice has been served.”
