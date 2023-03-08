£8k of church bells stolen in Wragby
Unknown offenders entered All Saints Church
We are appealing for witnesses and information after brass handheld bells were stolen from a church.
Unknown offenders entered All Saints Church in Wragby and stole eight bells, worth around £8,000 in total.
This happened at some point during 1 March and 8.
We are appealing for anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting incident 167 of 8 March.
