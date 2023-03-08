£8k of church bells stolen in Wragby

A holiday park with 38 cabins on the outskirts of Spalding is almost ready to be unveiled to the public.

Contractors have been on site for the last year developing land to the west of Lowgate, Fleet.

Developer Larkfleet Group hopes the work will increase tourism to South Holland once it’s completed at the end of April.

The initial designs planned for 24 lodges to be built off Roman Bank.

However, they were given the go-ahead to add a further 14 after submitting a new planning application with South Holland District Council in November last year.

Each lodge has two car parking spaces, meaning there will be a total of 76 bays across the whole site.

According to the plans, a reception will be on site where customers can log their details.

A spokesperson from the Larkfleet Group said: “The site at Lowgate will have a direct benefit on the local economy, helping to improve tourism in the local area and boosting investment.

“It also offers the potential for an increase in expenditure in centres and facilities near to the site.”

The company have also been granted a separate application for a wind fence situated to the south west of the site, which will produce renewable energy to support the development of the adjacent holiday lodges.

The application was discussed by councillors during a planning committee meeting on Wednesday where Jamie Pert from Planning Potential presented the proposal on behalf of the developer.

He said: “The sole purpose of this application is to provide an additional source of sustainable energy alongside the wide suite of renewable technologies employed on the large development itself.

“This application is testament to Larkfleet Group’s commitment, not only to the lodge sites, but its ongoing investments in renewable energies.”

Councillor Peter Coupland admitted that the technology presented to the council was new to them and acknowledged members were not completely sure.

He later called for more work to investigate any potential adverse effects from the fences, adding: “There’s a lot of questions on this, Mr. Chairman, I think members need to be really clear on it.

“I’m not against green energy and doing things but let’s do things cleanly and neatly.”

Councillor Christine Lawton backed the idea as it fits in with the council’s desire to be leading edge and innovative.

“I’m mildly in favour if it, I think it sounds like a jolly good idea,” she said.

Members of the council later voted in favour of the sustainable solution and passed proposal.

