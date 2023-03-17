Anglian Water work on Lincoln High Street closure to reduce leaks
Lasting until next week
Work to reduce the risk of leaks in Lincoln is taking place on the High Street, resulting in part of the road being blocked off.
Workers from Anglian Water are installing a pressure reduction valve (PRV) with signage saying the work could take until March 22.
An Anglian Water Spokesperson said: “This work will help to optimise water pressure for our customers in Lincoln as well as helping to reduce the risk of leaks and bursts in the network.
“All local businesses remain fully accessible to the public and we proactively contacted those businesses prior to starting work.
“We would like to thank our customers for their patience while our teams work as quickly as possible to complete this planned maintenance.”
