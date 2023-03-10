BGU Vice-Chancellor retiring after decade of leadership

Bishop Grosseteste University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Peter Neil will retire at the end of July 2023 after 10 years of leadership.

The Rev’d Canon Professor Peter Neil is the second vice-chancellor of the institution since it gained its university title 2012. He is also said to be amongst the longest serving VCs in the UK.

Since 2013, the portfolio of taught provision has expanded to include professional studies, social sciences and the humanities.

The university also says that the volume, scope and the quality of research at BGU has improved significantly. There has been a four-fold increase in the number of researchers returned to the Research Excellence Framework between 2014 and 2021.

Professor Neil, who is also a Canon of Lincoln Cathedral, said: “It has been an immense privilege working for Bishop Grosseteste University as one of the key education providers in the city.

“It is a very special place and its values and ethos remain as strong today as they did when the then College was opened in 1862.

“I am extremely proud of what we continue to do for students and of the contribution that BGU and our community make to the life of the city, county and beyond.”

Anne Frost, The Chair of the University Council, said: “Professor Neil has been one of the longest serving Vice Chancellors of this very special education institution.

“The Council would like to thank him for everything he has done for the university in that time and wish him well for his retirement. We will now begin the recruitment process to find his successor.”

