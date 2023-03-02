CCTV appeal after alleged sexual assault in Lincoln
A woman is believed to have been sexually assaulted
We would like to speak to the man in the image, who may have information about a reported sexual assault in Lincoln.
A woman is believed to have been sexually assaulted in the early hours of Wednesday 1 March.
The offender is described as a black male with a muscular build, believed to be aged between 19-22 and is approximately five foot 10 inches.
He was wearing dark trousers, a black top and jacket and is believed to have a nose ring.
If you know the identity of the man in the image, please get in touch by emailing DC Jemma Jones [email protected] and quoting incident 222 of 1st March.
