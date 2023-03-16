Five Guys reveals plans to open on Lincoln Brayford
Burger competition hotting up in Lincoln
American fast food chain Five Guys will be opening a restaurant on Lincoln’s Brayford.
The restaurant, which is known for its burgers and hot dogs, is already advertising for an assistant manager.
The advert reveals it will open at Unit 3 on Brayford Wharf North, and there’s speculation that it could take over the former Handmade Burger Company venue.
Banks Long & Co have a listing for restaurant investment along that stretch for The Glassmill.
It said that talks for the former restaurant were ongoing with “a number of national operators interested in taking a new lease of the building on better terms than one currently in place”.
The advert for an assistant manager offers a pay rate of between £30,700 and £32,000.
Lincoln Five Guys first launched in the UK in 10 years ago.
It has over 17,000 branches across the US after first launching in 1987.
