Frankie & Benny’s preparing to leave Lincolnshire? Restaurants put up for sale
Lincoln and Spalding on the line
Frankie & Benny’s two Italian-American themed restaurants in Lincolnshire have been put up for sale.
Owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) made the move following a plan to close down 35 restaurants across the UK.
Both branches on Runcorn Road, Lincoln, and Camel Gate, Spalding, are available to buy.
They have a guide price of £850,000 and £775,000 respectively. However, the trading name and branded items are not included in the sale.
The successful buyer will have to rebrand the premises. The listings on Savills say the sale is confidential and the staff are unaware.
TRG also owns the restaurants of Chiquito, Brunning & Price, and Wagamama. A TRG spokesperson said that the team would be informed of any progress made.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now