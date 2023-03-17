Gainsborough businessman frustrated by lack of police action after burglaries
Three break-ins in just eight months
A Gainsborough businessman claims that one of his properties was broken into three times without anyone being prosecuted.
Andy Hurley said he has been renovating one of his properties which is located on Lord Street in Gainsborough and was part of an old public house. When it’s renovated it will be a beauty salon which is hoping to open in the next few weeks.
He told BBC Look North that the building has been burgled three times in the last eight months, including twice in one night.
The first incident was “some juveniles that broke in (and) just caused mindless criminal damage”. He said that in the part being renovated into a kitchen for the shop “they were chucking paint around, breaking glass and left it in a complete and utter mess”.
He added that the third burglary was one where power tools were stolen and he was told that “a suspect was identified within 24 hours on council CCTV”.
However, he has been left frustrated after claiming that the case is “closed” and he believes the “CCTV has been overwritten and now the evidence has gone”.
He said: “All I want is the police to get back to some basic policing, where police are on the beat, hopefully act as a deterrent and hopefully stop people taking the law into their own hands.”
BBC Look North asked Lincolnshire Police for a response but there wasn’t one by the time their broadcast was aired.
