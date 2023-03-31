Grimsby shopowners terrified after armed robbery
Police investigating spate of armed robberies in the area
The owners of a newsagents in Grimsby were left frightened after a man with a “large machete-style knife” threatened them and demanded money.
The terrifying ordeal took place Kards and Kandy newsagents on Park Street just after 5am on Thursday, March 30.
Lisa Jagger from the newsagents told BBC Look North: “A guy came in, had a big machete, cornered my husband, threatened him, then started whacking the counter and the till with the knife, literally grabbed the till, cut the wire with it and went.”
She added that the man said if he wasn’t given the money he’d “take my husband’s head off”.
A few hours later there were reports of a police presence on Wood Street, off Freeman Street, just under a mile away.
The BBC reported that an arrest was made at The Angel pub car park, and the area was cordoned off with armed police telling residents to stay indoors.
Humberside Police told BBC Look North that there have been six armed robberies since Tuesday, all with reports of a man threatening staff with a samurai sword while demanding money.
This includes one at the Jet petrol station on Grimsby Road in Cleethorpes, which happened at 8.50pm on Tuesday, March 28, and a 28-year-old man is now in custody. Staff bravely fought to detain the man within the shop and thankfully nobody was seriously injured as a result of the incident.
