Latest snow and ice warnings for Lincolnshire

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice which could cause disruption in Lincolnshire over the coming days.

There is currently a yellow warning for snow and ice in place until 7am on Thursday, March 9 which effects south Lincolnshire, including Sleaford, Spalding, Bourne, Crowland, Stamford, Long Sutton, and Bottesford.

The Met Office said spells of snow and icy patches may cause travel disruption during Wednesday and into Thursday morning. It added that some rural communities could become temporarily cut off and power cuts may occur, while other services could be affected.

A further yellow warning for snow will be in place covering large parts of Lincolnshire from 7am on Thursday until 2pm on Friday, March 10. The Met Office said heavy snowfall has the potential to cause disruption on these two days.

Temperatures in Lincoln could drop as low as -4°, where there is a high chance of snow on Friday morning. There is also a smaller chance of snow in Lincoln on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office has warned to expect the following for the weather warning for snow:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

Some rural communities could become cut off

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

