Lincoln actor calls for improved carer training after mum’s death

Two men who robbed a Long Sutton petrol station after the cashier was assaulted with a pair of pliers were today (Friday) jailed for a total of over 11 years.

Robert Barnes, 31, was jailed for six years and four months, and Connor Tierney, 26, was sentenced to five years imprisonment after they were caught on CCTV as they entered the BP filling station at 3.45am on 15 March last year.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the cashier had unlocked the door to the store after seeing them on the forecourt and believing they were customers.

Leanne Summers, prosecuting, said both men were covering their faces and Tierney approached the cashier with a bag and set of pliers.

The court heard Tierney struck the cashier with two blows from the pliers and demanded: “Give me the money.”

Barnes remained at the front door making sure it did not click shut, the court was told.

Miss Summers said the cashier managed to fight back and locked himself in a store cupboard before escaping through an emergency exit and flagging down a lorry driver.

Both men were then seen placing alcohol, cigarettes and a Yodel package valued together at £700 into bags before leaving the petrol station.

The two men were later identified by police officers after Tierney’s face was left partially uncovered during the robbery and a distinctive mark on Barnes’ arm was also visible.

During interview Tierney said he was at home during the robbery and Barnes made no comment.

In a victim impact statement the cashier said it was remarkable he did not suffer a more serious injury than a bump to his head and grazed arm.

The cashier also took a month off work because he was scared and anxious. He later returned to India because he felt the UK was not safe.

Barnes, of no fixed address, admitted robbery and also pleaded guilty to one charge of intentional strangulation, three charges of assault and one charge of assault by beating.

All the assaults were carried out against family members while Barnes was living with his elderly grandmother on bail over the Christmas period.

Tierney, of Langwith Drive, Holbeach, pleaded guilty to robbery and also admitted an offence of assaulting an emergency worker after pushing past a police officer who came to his home on 10 July.

David Eager, mitigating for Barnes, said he did not play the leading role in the robbery.

Mr Eager told the court Barnes also made full admissions of his shame at the behaviour towards his family.

Hal Ewing, mitigating for Tierney, said he had written two letters of apology to the cashier and sentencing judge.

“Both letters show a degree of regret and shame, and back up his guilty pleas,” Mr Ewing told the court.

Mr Ewing said the injuries caused by the pliers were mercifully not too serious.

“It may be the intention was too scare.”

The court heard Tierney was diagnosed with ADHD as a child and had been seeing a GP for his mental health since the age of 12.

Mr Ewing added that Tierney had three chidldren but began using cocaine and ran up debts after splitting from his partner in 2021.

“He was clearly coming off the rails in a way his parents could not abide, and he was asked to leave the family home,” Mr Ewing added.

“His desparation, unable to service the debts he had already ran up, led to the appalling decision to commit this offence.”

Mr Ewing said Tierney was working hard in prison and was desperate to be a good father when he is released.

Passing sentence Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight said it was a robbery where a weapon was used.

“They are quite large pliers and they were swung repeatedly at the victim who has made the life changing decision not to remain in this country.”

Judge Sjolin Knight said the victim was in the UK doing a management course but had now returned to India.

The Judge told both men: “I am ashamed of that and I hope you both are.”

A restraining order was also made which prevents Barnes from contacting his grandmother, mother and sister in Spalding for five years.

