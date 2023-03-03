Lincoln actor calls for improved carer training after mum’s death
He was grateful for his mum’s round the clock care
Lincoln actor Colin McFarlane has called for better training for carers after his mum received round the clock care before her death.
Colin, who is best known as the voice of The Cube and for his role in The Dark Knight films, sadly lost his 94-year-old mum Gwen on January 29.
In the last couple of years of her life Gwen needed care at her home near Lincoln.
He said he was grateful to have “round-the-clock care” for his mum before her death, but had concerns about the level of training.
Colin told BBC Look North: “Thank you to all the carers because we were very lucky to have round the clock care, but the issue is the level of training has to be good enough for the weakest person.
“We’d get some people who just weren’t that good, not because they weren’t trying but because they’re a bit inexperienced and a bit young and you’d go ‘Training needs to be improved’.”
When asked what needs to change, Mr McFarlane said: “I think training, better pay, start listening to your staff. Those are the key things I think that have to change.”
The care provider told BBC Look North it would be pleased to discuss the matter again with Mr McFarlane privately and resolve any concerns he may have.
A spokesperson for the care provider said: “All our staff are fully trained to the Care Certificate and have the required skills and experience to deliver care safely and effectively.”
