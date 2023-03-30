Lincoln City loan player Jack Diamond charged with rape and sexual assault
He has been suspended by parent club Sunderland
Lincoln City have terminated the loan spell of Sunderland player Jack Diamond after he was charged with rape and sexual assault.
A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted inside a property in Washington, Sunderland in May 2022.
Diamond will appear in court in May.
His parent club Sunderland AFC said they were notified that criminal charges were bought against the player by the Crown Prosecution Service.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “In May last year, we received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted inside an address in the Washington area. An investigation was immediately launched and a man was subsequently arrested.
“Jack Diamond, 23, of Fatfield, Washington, has now been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault and is due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court in May.”
In a statement Sunderland said: “Sunderland AFC has been notified that criminal charges have been brought against Jack Diamond by the Crown Prosecution Service.
“The player has been suspended with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the judicial process, and his loan agreement at Lincoln City Football Club has also been terminated.
“As this matter is subject to a legal process, the club will not be making any further statement at this time.”
Lincoln City added: “Jack Diamond’s loan spell at City has been terminated with immediate effect.
“The club are unable to make any further statement at this time.”
