Lincoln woman pictured with former husband accused of her murder
She was tragically found dead
Pictures have emerged of Holly Bramley, who was found dead days ago, with her former husband who has been charged with her murder.
The 26-year-old, of Shuttleworth House in Lincoln, was found in Bassingham.
Police were called on Sunday out of concerns for the woman (latterly Metson) on Sunday.
Nicholas Metson, 27, also of Shuttleworth House, has been charged with her murder.
He has been remanded in custody until an appearance at Lincoln Crown Court.
A second man, Josh Hancock, was charged with with assisting an offender and disposing of a corpse to obstruct a coroner.
The 27-year-old, of Walnut Close in Waddington, appeared in Lincoln Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Lincolnshire Police say they’re not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
In an appeal earlier this week, Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt said: “Specially trained officers are supporting Holly’s family and we continue to work diligently to investigate the circumstances of this incident.
“Inquiries are still ongoing, and we would urge anyone who has any information or footage to get in touch, as even the smallest bit of information might prove vital to our investigation.”
During his court appearance, Metson spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.
Dressed in a grey tracksuit Metson showed no emotion during the ten minute hearing.
There was no bail application and the case was provisionally listed for a trial in either late September or early October.
Judge Simon Hirst told Metson: “As you know you have been charged with a very serious offence indeed. The next hearing will be on 3 May.
“If there is to be a trial in this case it is likely to be in either the week beginning 25 September or 2 October.
“In the meantime you are remanded in custody.”
The prosecution were represented by Daniel Bishop.
Metson will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 3 May.