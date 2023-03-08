Lincolnshire care home residents bring history to life
Part of a special ‘Heroes and Heroines’ event
Residents at three Lincolnshire care homes brought historic moments to life as they dressed up as their favourite heroes and heroines.
One woman’s Neil Armstrong astronaut costume was out of this world.
Over 100 Four Seasons Health Care Group care homes took part in the project, which included exploring historical events and residents sharing their own stories for a fun trip down memory lane.
The care homes in Lincolnshire included Beech House in Barton-upon-Humber, Doulton Court in Sutton-on-Sea, and Woodview in Branston.
Resident Sylvia Heys, 84, said: “I’ve had a super time finding out about some of the people who have made history.
“I was Neil Armstrong at our afternoon tea and I told everyone what it was like to be the first person to stand on the moon!”
Resident June Hope, 83, said: “I thought history at school was boring but this has been so much fun. If my lessons had been like this, I might have paid more attention!”
An ‘Extraordinary Afternoon Tea Party’ kicked off the event with residents dressing up to see what sort of conversations people like Tutankhamun, Queen Victoria and Neil Armstrong might have if seated together for a cuppa and cake.
The homes’ Magic Moments Co-ordinators also created memory boxes full of things to help spark memories and prompt discussions.
This included photographs and newspaper clippings, historical objects, poems, scents and music from different eras.
Steve Gardner, who heads up the Magic Moments Activities Programme for the care homes, said: “Our residents and team members have really enjoyed getting involved in this project, sharing their expertise and memories to bring history to life in a fun and entertaining way.
“There have been some wonderful conversations and it’s been a great opportunity to reminisce about the past.”
