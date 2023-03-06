Off the ‘scales’! Lincolnshire seafood worker and A&E nurse smash Bon Jovi tribute on ITV Starstruck
“It’s all in the tight pants”
Viewers of ITV tributes show Starstruck were treated to a belter of a performance from two Lincolnshire Bon Jovi masters.
Saturday night’s show saw Jon, 40, a seafood worker from Cleethorpes, transformed into rock icon Jon Bon Jovi – complete with permed mullet wig, reminiscent for judge Jason Manford of his “mum’s friend Pam”.
He was in the spotlight with two fellow ‘Non Jovis’, including fellow yellowbelly Ash, 38, an A&E nurse from Boston.
They were competing for a shot at £50,000 which will be awarded at the end of the series.
The impressive performance had bandanas, pyrotechnics and electric guitars in abundance, and all three impersonators shocked presenter Olly Murs with their impeccable high notes.
“It’s down to the tight pants,” Lincolnshire’s Jon joked.
Despite standing ovations from judges Beverly Knight, Shania Twain, Jason Manford and Adam Lambert, and praise for his emulation of ‘the spirit of Bon Jovi’, it was Ed Sheehan tribute Callum who made it through to the final.
Callum will compete against a Meat Loaf tribute and a Sam Smith act so far.
