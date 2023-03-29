Police continue probe into Lincoln ‘hit and run’
A young man suffered minor injuries
Police believe they have identified the driver as they continue their investigation into an alleged hit and run in Lincoln.
Lincolnshire Police launched an investigation after the incident which happened on the pedestrian crossing near the Boultham Park library at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 14.
The collision involved a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a man in his 20s, who police have now revealed suffered minor injuries.
Police said at the time that the car left the scene.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police added.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 283 of March 14.
