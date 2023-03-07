Would you support speed cameras in unmarked vehicles?
Safer Roads Humber are using unmarked vehicles
Speed cameras in unmarked vehicles are now being used in northern Lincolnshire to catch speeding drivers.
Safer Roads Humber, who carry out enforcement in the region, aim for all road users to be safe on the region’s roads and provide courses on driver safety.
BBC Look North reports that annual road death figures are no longer dropping, and officers are prepared to try something different.
Ian Robertson, from Safer Roads Humber, told BBC Look North: “Why don’t we get something like another tractor at the side of the road or a cherry picker in a field, it may be marked, it may be unmarked, but it will certainly be visible.”
So what do people think of the unmarked speed camera vehicles?
One man told BBC Look North it was a “bad idea”, but another woman believes people “shouldn’t be groaning if it’s unmarked because they shouldn’t be speeding in the first place”.
Another described it as “a bit sneaky”.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.