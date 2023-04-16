16-year-old boy arrested for rape after Grimsby police chase

A 16-year-old boy is currently in our custody following a fail to stop last night (Wednesday 12 April) in Grimsby.

At around 8.50pm, officers spotted a boy who they believed to be wanted for breach of court order and rape.

The driver of the vehicle is reported to have fled the scene and following a short police pursuit, the vehicle collided with a statue at the entrance of Weelsby Woods on Weelsby Road, Grimsby.

Emergency services attended and three passengers were taken to hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.

The road was closed between Ladysmith Road and Weelsby Road to allow emergency services to carry out their duties.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at the scene on suspicion of rape, dangerous driving and failing to stop and remains in our custody whilst we continue with our enquiries.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Grimsby East Matt Stringer said, “We understand the impact incidents such as these can have on the wider community and I would like to offer my reassurances that we are committed to ensuring our local communities feel safe and protected – that will always be our priority.

“If anyone feels they have any information which may assist with our ongoing enquiries, including CCTV or dashcam footage around the time of the collision, please contact us on 101 quoting log 431 of 12 April.

“Alternatively, you can report information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Due to injuries the driver sustained as a result of the collision, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who are carrying out an investigation.