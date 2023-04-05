Car flips after crashing into Boston property

Paramedics and police were called to a crash into a garden wall at the front of a home in Boston on Wednesday morning.

The collision involving a blue Ford Fiesta was reported to police at 6.18am on Wednesday, April 5 on Freiston Road.

The Fiesta could be seen on its side and the wall outside the house appeared to be damaged.

The driver of the Fiesta suffered minor injuries. Residents of the property also sustained minor injuries.

Lincolnshire Police said: “Flying debris has caused damage to some windows of the house, parked cars and the roof on one other property. A telegraph pole was also knocked over.

“The investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses who have not already given their details to the force to get in touch. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 36 of April 5.

