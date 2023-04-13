Clintons closes Lincoln High Street shop without warning
A blow for the High Street
Clintons has closed down its Lincoln High Street shop suddenly over the last week.
The windows of the greetings cards and gift shop have been painted over to stop people seeing inside.
The shop’s Google listing also shows as ‘permanently closed’.
Clintons stores in Bolton, Whitehaven, Chatham, Gloucester, and Kirkcaldy in Fife are among those to have closed this spring. It also closed a number of shops last year including in Dorchester, Market Harborough, and Ayr.
There is a sign above the Lincoln shop stating that it was for sale by auction last year on March 31, 2022, but that the ‘business is not affected’.
It is not yet known what will happen to the affected staff.
The business has reportedly struggled in recent years due to customers buying cards online.
In 2019, the brand announced its difficulties and was forced to close 66 of its stores to avoid going into administration, according to the Express.
The Lincolnite contact Clintons for a statement, but there was no reply by the time of publication.
