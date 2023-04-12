Controversial Lincoln 5G mast plans to be backtracked amid concerns

Plans for a new 5G mast outside a Lincoln food store will go before council next week.

The 5m slim-line monopole with equipment cabinets and antennas could be placed opposite the Lincolnshire Co-op store on Boultham Park Road.

Since being submitted, the plans have sparked debate amongst local residents, with many believing it would create a safety hazard for pedestrians.

City of Lincoln Council’s Planning Committee has been given a recommendation that prior approval would be needed before works begin.

In the initial proposals, developers CK Hutchinson Networks (UK) claimed it would bring “greater speed, capacity and functionality” to the surrounding areas.

One resident wrote to the council saying: “This proposal will cause additional vehicle and pedestrian safety issues, damage the visual aspect of the street and surrounding areas and cause health and safety issues from the equipment via noise and radio waves.”

They continued: “The pole should be located to the rear of the co-op or another area that is not next to a public highway or public footpath.”

Tony Wearing, Chairman of the nearby Home Grange Residents Association, said the mast would restrict the width of the pavement and if the cabinet doors were open it would block it entirely.

He said: “Boultham Park Road is very busy, in fact, it’s so dangerous [the council are] installing a puffin crossing because of the problems they have had with school children crossing.

“Restricting the pavement will cause even more problems.”

Documents submitted with the proposal detailed that many people are “unaware of the benefits of 5G or misunderstand what it is” and find it difficult to understand.

“As a result, people can sometimes be swayed by false theories and unsubstantial claims that 5G presents a danger to our health.”

Members of City of Lincoln Council’s Planning Committee will decide whether prior approval will be needed at a meeting on Wednesday, April 19.

