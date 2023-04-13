Lincoln Terrace bar’s bid to reopen with new licence

A Lincoln venue could reopen just weeks after closing its doors if a bid for a new licence and a structural overhaul are completed.

The Terrace, on St Paul’s Lane in the Bailgate, closed its doors in March, blaming rising costs.

Bosses have said the business is going through “complete structural reform” after “current economics made it impossible for the company to trade under its previous model”.

West End Tap Limited’s licence application is due before City of Lincoln Council’s licensing committee next Thursday.

It will allow the Terrace to play live music from 11pm-1am and serve alcohol from 10am-1am

A previous licence lapsed after the company which held it, MD2 Lincoln, was liquidated.

MD2 was operated by West End Tap Limited’s directors, who owns the superior lease on the site.

Eight neighbours have objected to the plans, citing concerns around late night noise and public nuisances from the venue.

The directors of West End Tap Limited said the number of objections was “very small when you consider how many residents and businesses live and operate in the area.

“Their opinions are taken on board and we believe in working collaboratively with our neighbors and local community. Our goal is to establish a positive and mutually beneficial relationship with those around us.

“Under our stewardship for the past seven years, the venue has had no record of the associated issues that are commonly linked to other licensed premises operating within the Bailgate/Cathedral Quarter.

“We take great pride in the fact that our establishment has been free from any such incidents. We strive to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and responsibility, and our track record speaks for itself.”

Gabriele Behrendt, one of the objectors, said the increased custom “may make sleep impossible”.

“The Terrace has an open seating area on the rooftop and it may be difficult to control the noise level made by customers – which will be more a problem during summer months,” she said.

Daniel and Josephine Kirk said: “The playing of any more loud music and the serving of any more alcohol, would be damaging to the area and residents. The noise from the Lion & Snake is enough to contend with and on occasion far too much.”

The officer’s report said the business’ owners had liaised with the council and police, and had attempted to negotiate with objectors.

“Several conditions were suggested by the police, which were approved by the applicant and incorporated in the operating schedule,” they said.

“The applicant has therefore shown awareness of the council’s policy of consulting with responsible authorities prior to submission of an application.”

They said council officers had liaised with objectors to gauge whether both parties could reach an agreement.

“However, at the time of writing this report, there appears to be no such avenue,” they said.

