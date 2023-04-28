Man charged after robbery with knife and gun in Lincoln street

An 18-year-old has been charged after a man was reportedly robbed with a gun and a knife.

Three men with a handgun and a knife attacked a man in his twenties and took his bag, according to police.

The attack happened just before 5pm on Wednesday, April 26 on Archer Street, off Portland Street.

Nathan Robertson, 18, of Walnut Place in Lincoln has been charged with robbery and was due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.

A man in his twenties was injured during the incident.

A resident reported seeing men wearing facemasks and said the victim suffered a “nasty face injury”

Lincolnshire Police issued a statement yesterday saying: “A report of a robbery on Archer Street in Lincoln was made to us at 4.41pm yesterday (Wednesday).

“Three men, reported to have had a handgun and a knife, took a bag from the victim. The victim, a man, aged in his 20s, received injuries that are not believed to be serious.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and our enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, is asked to call 101 with incident reference 317 of 26 April.”

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now