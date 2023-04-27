Robbers with gun and knife leave victim injured in Lincoln street
An 18-year-old has been arrested
Three men reportedly armed with a knife and a handgun robbed a victim in broad daylight on a Lincoln street.
The attack happened just before 5pm on Wednesday, April 26 on Archer Street, off Portland Street.
A man in his 20s was left injured. Injuries are not believed to be serious or life threatening, police said.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested by police on suspicion of robbery, and enquiries are continuing in the area.
One local resident told reporters the men had been wearing facemasks at the time of the attack and left the victim with a “nasty face injury”.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “A report of a robbery on Archer Street in Lincoln was made to us at 4.41pm yesterday.
“Three men, reported to have had a handgun and a knife, took a bag from the victim. The victim, a man, aged in his 20s, received injuries that are not believed to be serious.
“An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and our enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, is asked to call 101 with incident reference 317 of 26 April.”