Man who brought knife and baseball bat to Grantham hospital charged with five offences

Lincoln, Boston, Stamford, and Sleaford’s women were all in league action, while Scunthorpe, Sleaford, and Gainsborough’s men progressed in cup competitions.

Lincoln Ladies finished eighth in Women’s NC 1 Midlands and put in a valiant performance in their final league game of the season away against second-placed Cannock Lionesses Ladies.

They held their own in the first half with Charlotte Victoria’s try keeping the teams locked at 5-5 going in at the break, but Cannock pulled away in the second half and ran out 43-5 winners.

Lincoln were battling hard for everything and tackled their hearts out. They also stopped the Cannock ruck from working and they were attacking better than they had in the reverse fixture with some good passing.

However, injuries took their toll in the second half with Lincoln having to borrow some players from the opposition to make up the numbers. Lincoln still continued to show great heart and determination until the final whistle.

The match also saw Jo Parkes play her final game for the club before retirement and she is looking at going into coaching in the future.

Clare Brooker-Brown and her wife Lynne Brooker-Brown also made their farewell appearances for the club after recently relocating away from Lincolnshire.

In Women’s NC 2 Midlands (North East), champions Boston ended the season unbeaten after a 42-17 home win against Ashfield.

Tiana Woollaston crossed for a hat-trick of tries for a Boston team who ended the league season having won all 16 of their matches.

Hannah Booth, Paige Heeley and Lilly Smith also scored tries for Boston.

Boston’s remaining points came via the boot of Booth who successfully kicked all six conversions.

Boston Ladies Head Coach Shaun Turl said: “The success has come through sheer hard work, dedication and a togetherness that has been inspirational.”

His fellow coach Ant Buckberry said: “It was an industrial performance to beat a very physical Ashfield side but our grit, determination and willingness to graft for each other, backed up with great counter attacking, got us the win, a win that puts us unbeaten in the league this year.

“The hard work and dedication to each other has paid off. We as a coaching group are immensely proud of this group of ladies that started with six ladies only four years ago. This league win is for all players past and present.”

In the same division, Sleaford travelled to Mansfield for their penultimate league game of the season and came away with a hard-fought 24-21 victory.

Rachell Cozens, Beth Vasey, Natascha Farmer and Annie Melville all scored tries for Sleaford, while Aimee Jepson slotted over two conversions.

The match also saw Becca Grice make her comeback from injury after 18 months out.

She said she was “absolutely over the moon” to get back out on the pitch with her teammates.

Kesteven Ladies finished in seventh place and showed great heart and determination throughout the season.

Stamford Women travelled to face Ampthill Ladies in a friendly and a hat-trick from Gemma Alcoran helped them to a 53-12 win.

Georgia Mackinlay grabbed a brace of tries in what was an impressive performance by Stamford.

Hannah Dennis, Katie, Lay, Sophie Cartwright, and Pip Andrews each scored one try.

Stamford’s remaining points came via the boot of captain Daisy Attley who successfully kicked four conversions.

Scunthorpe’s men’s 1st XV won their group in the Papa John’s Trophy after a 51-29 home victory against Oundle.

Jack Brunt crossed four for tries and Cian Vaughan, who progressed through the club’s Colts, grabbed an impressive hat-trick on his debut.

Connor Brewster and Will Harrison also scored tries for the North Lincolnshire side, while Tom Alldridge kicked three conversions.

Scunthorpe’s reward for their victory is a semi-final tie at home against Wirral RFC.

Scunthorpe’s 3rd XV are through to the Yorkshire Eastern Merit Final after a 37-12 win against Driffield.

Man-of-the-match Kirk Murray crossed for two tries and Matt Henton, Carl Duffin, Ricky Smart, and John Woollard each scored one.

Lee Copperwheat successfully kicked two conversions and a penalty to complete a great victory for Scunthorpe.

The third team, known as the Patriots, will now face Pocklington in the final which will be held at Beverley RUFC on Saturday, April 29.

Market Rasen & Louth’s 1st XV travelled to face Leamington in the Papa John’s Community Cup and were beaten 51-7 by their well-drilled opponents.

Spen Holvey scored and converted a try for Rasen and senior Colt Nathan Boulton made his first team debut for the Lincolnshire club.

Gainsborough will play Kesteven in the next round of the NLD Plate after an impressive 36-7 victory away at Grimsby.

Brad Beresford grabbed a hat-trick of tries for Gainsborough and Robbie Goodyear and Ben Watson each scored one.

Goodyear also successfully kicked four conversions and one penalty for Gainsborough.

It was a tough match for Grimsby, who were missing a few players for the cup tie.

Matt Smith scored Grimsby’s try only try of the match.

The remaining points for Grimsby came via a Harry Lightfoot conversion in what was their final game of the season.

Grimsby’s senior season may be over, but there is still junior rugby left to look forward to.

The North East Lincolnshire club, which is located on Springfield Road, is hosting the MI Tours Lincolnshire festival on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30.

The festival will see 12 teams taking part from across the country in the Under-13 and 14 age groups.

Sleaford booked their place in the semi-final of the Papa John’s Community Cup North Plate by the narrowest of margins after a 20-20 draw away against Barton-Under-Needwood.

Will Barnes, Ben Jones and Callum Kopp all scored tries for Sleaford.

Sleaford’s player-of-the-match Joe Jones kicked one conversion and one penalty.

Sleaford advanced on tries scored after this was previously agreed between the referee, captains, and coaches.

North Hykeham travelled to face Birmingham-based Aston Old Edwardians in the quarter-final of the Papa John’s Community Cup.

Hykeham battled hard, but unfortunately their cup run was ended by a 56-13 defeat.

Captain Paul Bud scored Hykeham’s try and Max Foster added one conversion and two penalties.

Spalding hosted Mellish with a team mixed of 1st and 2nd XV players, as well as Colts, and they battled hard in a 28-20 defeat.

Jack Patrick grabbed a brace of tries for Spalding and James Luto and Miguel Silva each scored one.

Spalding Vets were also in action with a 31-0 home win against Biggleswade.

Tom Duerdon, Ben Williamson, Richard Cooke, Jim Williams, Wes Cope all scored tries for Spalding, while Jim Bushell kicked three conversions.

It was the final match at Spalding’s current ground for the 2nd XV and Vets players before the club moves to its new home next season.

Deeping Dinosaurs travelled to play Southsea Heathens for their vets tour and came out on top with a 42-15 win.

Try scorers included Alun Joyce, James Davison, Neels Herman, Frank Josh, Ciaran Thompson and James Howe.

Southsea were short of numbers so numerous players from Deepings played for both sides. Herman and Josh scored for both teams.

In the East Yorkshire Merit League, Barton & District finished in eighth place after a mixed campaign and are now looking forward to celebrating their 60th anniversary in the 2023/24 season.

