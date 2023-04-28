It’s finally over! NHS COVID-19 app closes down

The NHS COVID-19 app has shut down, with users being thanked for ‘saving lives’ during the pandemic.

The application was introduced in September 2020 as a place to log your Covid test results, vaccination status, and check the latest guidelines on travel and regulations.

It was also used to notify users when they have come into contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus, and keep track of how long you needed to stay in isolation following a positive result.

A push notification was sent out to devices that still have the application downloaded, saying you can now delete the app as it will be closing down.

When you enter the app, a message reads: “The NHS COVID-19 app has closed down.

“Please continue to follow the latest guidance to protect yourself and others. This includes reporting NHS lateral flow test results on GOV.UK.

“If you’re eligible for COVID-19 treatment you must report your result so the NHS can contact you about treatment.

“Thank you for using the app – you’ve helped to keep your community healthy and save lives.”

The shutting down of the app signifies a milestone moment in the battle against the pandemic, which cost the United Kingdom more than 200,000 lives since the public health emergency was declared in 2020.

