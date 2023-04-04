Menu
Plans to preserve listed Stamford bank after closure

The branch is set to close later this month
Barclays on Broad Street, Stamford | Photo: South Kesteven District Council
By Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to decommission yet another bank in Stamford town centre will help preserve a historic structure’s listed building status.

Earlier this year, Barclays announced it will be closing its branch on Broad Street as more and more customers opt to carry out their banking online.

A planning application to remove all external signage, existing ATMs and internal furniture has since been submitted to South Kesteven District Council in the hopes it will help preserve the building’s Grade II Listed status.

The site also sits within a Conservation Area and so is of special interest.

“All works are intended to involve the minimum intervention and to be reversible in the future, allowing the building to evolve and maintain the possibility of new uses or layouts within the context of its listed status,” read the plans.

The branch on Broad Street will close its doors for good on Friday, April 28.

In a report to customers, Barclays said: “When deciding whether to close this branch we looked carefully at how it’s been used and how customers are banking in other ways.

“We’ll be working with the community to understand the impact of closing the branch.

“Once we’ve gathered feedback, we’ll publish the results in a booklet called ‘Branch closure feedback’.”

Councillor David Suiter (NK Independents) previously called for an end to “anti-social” bank closures as he believed it was leaving towns and residents worse off.

“Whilst many people are able to bank online some, often elderly residents and many others still rely on banking in person,” he said following the news that HSBC was closing its branches in Sleaford, Gainsborough, Epworth and Stamford this year.

He continued: “Banks are an essential service in our communities, giving residents convenient access to their finances and allowing them to take care of their affairs.

“Lack of access to banking services adversely affects access to credit for small and medium-sized businesses, and hits business in various other ways.”

1 hour ago

Assistant Chief Constable Diane Coulson | Photo: James Turner
By Local Democracy Reporter

Lincolnshire Police say it’s vital they keep the public’s confidence after controversy over other forces.

Assistant Chief Constable Diane Coulson told The Lincolnite that they want to know how the public sees their work.

Officers will be taking to the streets to ask: “How good a job is Lincolnshire Police doing?”

They are hoping to better understand the general public’s perception of the police and identify areas for improvement so they can adapt the service accordingly.

“We recognise that in the current climate, public confidence in policing is absolutely critical to what we do,” Assistant Chief Constable Diane Coulson said.

“We recognise all of the issues that have happened nationally, in terms of things that have happened in other force areas, that all impact on the public’s confidence in policing.

“Even here in Lincolnshire, albeit we are relatively crime-free area, we absolutely recognise that we still need to have the confidence of the public when we police.”

She added: “The really important thing about this, is that it’s not going to be a one-off. It’s an ongoing piece which we will review regularly so that we can start to understand the impact of different events, whether it’s in our county or whether it’s national.

“That will then enable us to respond differently in these areas and start to think about how we can do things differently to try and improve that level of confidence.”

John Horton and Clair Bond from Lincolnshire conducting the survey in Waterside Shopping Centre, Lincoln | Photo: James Turner

One case that sparked outrage and has arguably impacted the public’s trust in the police force the most is the murder of Sarah Everard.

The 33-year-old marketing executive was attacked by Metropolitan Police Officer Wayne Couzens while walking home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London in March 2021.

Couzens later admitted to the kidnap, rape and murder of Miss Everard during his sentencing.

It’s because of this that Assistant Chief Constable Coulson believes it was “more important than ever” to launch this initiative in a bid to provide the people of Lincolnshire with reassurance.

She continued: “I think the Metropolitan Police have significant challenges in terms of the issues they’re facing.

“But, I think, irrespective of where that happened, the reality is it could have happened anywhere, which is why it is important for us as Lincolnshire Police to recognise and not sit back and say ‘that’s somebody else’s problem’.”

“We recognise this is a problem everywhere, so that’s why this work is really important, along with some of the other stuff we’ve done around violence against women and girls.”

The survey asks the public ‘How good of a job are Lincolnshire Police doing?’ | Photo: James Turner

The police also expect that a number of residents across Lincolnshire will be concerned about the recent cuts to PCSO numbers.

In March, the force confirmed that they would be reduced from 91 to 50 due to budgetary pressures, meaning some districts will have to share Neighbourhood Policing teams.

However, Mrs Coulson insists it won’t have an impact on callouts.

“We still have our response resources, our roads policing, our crime action team, and we still have all our other resources so it’s not a case of us taking policing out of certain areas. We are simply aligning our PCSCO model to what we can afford.

“It’s a complex decision-making process in order to determine what we spend our money on but also we have tried to use the best evidence we’ve got available so that we can target the PCSOs we do have in those right areas.”

As the cost of living crisis rages on there is still the question of what the future holds and whether more cuts will be needed in due time, especially as Lincolnshire Police is still the police force with the least funding in the UK.

She added: “We’re in communication with the Home Office and we know that they are looking at reviewing the spending formula, and if that comes through and provides additional funding for Lincolnshire, then that hopefully stabilises the position we’re in.

“Obviously, nationally, internationally, we don’t know what’s going to happen over the next two or three years. So, we work really closely with our financial team to make sure that we can predict as best we can over the next few years about how we can spend our money.”

Lincolnshire Police’s single-question survey can be accessed via their website and through QR codes displayed on posters and police cars.

2 hours ago

The entrance to Kingfisher Caravan Park. | Photo: Google

Councillors in East Lindsey have called an emergency meeting over the future of the authority’s arms-length company Invest East Lindsey.

Its portfolio includes the loss-making Kingfisher Caravan Park, which has seen a number of controversial changes in recent years.

Last week, three new directors for the company were put forward, and those calling in the decision say there has been little explanation behind it.

A cross-party group have said an external audit into the company must be made public and scrutinised as soon as possible.

Independent Group leader Councillor Jill Makinson-Sanders and Labour leader Councillor Ros Jackson have backed the call-in.

Councillor Jackson said the company was “not doing as well as expected”.

ELDC Labour leader Rosalind Jackson. Photo: ELDC

“As councillors we actually have very little oversight of IEL’s activities, and I would like much deeper scrutiny than we are getting because this involves significant public money.

“We can’t simply allow this company to get on with things, especially when this isn’t working.”

Councillor Makinson-Sanders said audit was “vitally important in looking after public money and scrutinising how it is spent.”

“There was no Auditor’s report to the last Audit Committee as had been promised, it was still in draft apparently.

“We were told it would be available after the election, which sounded alarm bells.

“Then on Friday we learn, out of the blue, three new Directors have been put forward. There is no explanation of why and nothing to explain what skills they bring to the Invest East Lindsey Board. We find the timing – we are in election purdah right now – very strange.”

She said it was “essential” matters were open and transparent.

ELDC Indy group leader Councillor Jill Makinson-Sanders

In January, it was revealed that the Kingfisher Caravan park had missed a series of targets and seen more customers leave than expected.

It had achieved 80% of its agreed income in 2022/23, with only 50% of its pitches occupied. The council had hoped for 60%.

Reports have previously predicted a £2.5m loss over the two years since 2021.

A spokesperson for East Lindsey District Council said: “This is a draft internal audit report which is in the process of being internally reviewed and has not yet been finalised.

“It would not be right for us to comment at this time while it is still in draft form and has not been presented to members.

“When the report is ready, it will go to Audit and Governance Committee which is the usual process.”

