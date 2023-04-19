3 seconds ago

Police appeal in theft and assault investigation from social media clip

Officers want to identify the people in the pictures
Do you recognise these people? | Photo: Lincolnshire Police

We are appealing for information that will assist in identifying the man and women in the images.

We are investigating a theft and assault that happened on Sunday 9 April 2023 on Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness.

A video showing disorder was circulating on social media and this request is part of our criminal investigation surrounding that incident.

Anyone who has any information that will assist in identifying the man or women, or has any information that will assist the investigation is asked to get in touch: