Police appeal in theft and assault investigation from social media clip
Officers want to identify the people in the pictures
We are appealing for information that will assist in identifying the man and women in the images.
We are investigating a theft and assault that happened on Sunday 9 April 2023 on Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness.
A video showing disorder was circulating on social media and this request is part of our criminal investigation surrounding that incident.
Anyone who has any information that will assist in identifying the man or women, or has any information that will assist the investigation is asked to get in touch:
- Email [email protected] quoting ref 23/219005
- Call 101 quoting 23/219005
- Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org