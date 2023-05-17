‘Aggressive’ recruitment campaign to reopen Hartsholme mental health ward

A ‘significant and aggressive’ recruitment campaign will help to reinstate crucial psychiatric intensive care services, Lincolnshire’s health trust has said.

The Hartsholme Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), which closed in October last year due to significant staffing pressures, is now expected to fully reopen by March 2024.

During a Lincolnshire County Council meeting on Wednesday, Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (LPFT) bosses explained that the temporary closure was considered the least worst option to ensure patient safety in the face of staff vacancies.

Despite the challenges, LPFT remains confident in reopening the unit and providing essential care to vulnerable patients within the community.

LPFT Chief Executive Sarah Connery assured councillors: “We are embarking on a quite significant and aggressive recruitment campaign to make sure we can get the unit open as quickly as possible.”

She acknowledged the critical need for PICU care in Lincolnshire and emphasised the trust’s commitment to address staffing shortages while prioritising patient safety.

Refurbishment works are expected to be completed by June, followed by the reopening of four beds in November.

Chris Higgins, LPFT’s Director of Operations, expressed confidence, stating: “We believe we’re confident we can get the unit open in part in November, and then look to move forward to opening it next year.”

He emphasised LPFT’s focus on attracting and retaining skilled professionals to ensure safe and effective patient care.

However, Councillor Mark Allan raised concerns about the significant change in circumstances leading to the closure and subsequent reopening plans.

“It was only six months ago they came to us to close Hartsholme… I can’t see anything that’s significantly changed,” he said.

While supportive of the reopening, Cllr Allan called for a more detailed explanation of the shift in the situation.

The recruitment campaigns will include widespread advertising, with posters displayed on petrol pumps and bus stations across the region.

Additionally, LPFT recognised the increased need for female facilities in the county and is exploring options to accommodate the growing numbers.

Mr Higgins acknowledged this need, stating, “We have a critical mass of female patients to make a unit in Lincolnshire viable.

“We’re working quite closely with other leads to look at different options for existing resources to accommodate those females in Lincolnshire.”

