Anglian Water road closure near Bracebridge Heath postponed

A road closure planned for this weekend has been postponed due to ongoing site preparation works at the crossing on the A607 Grantham Road.

The road was due to be closed between Bracebridge Heath and Waddington from 7pm on Friday, May 12 and 6am on Monday, May 15.

The closure was to be for part of the construction work on a new 57km water pipeline linking Elsham to Lincoln, which is the most northerly section of Anglian Water’s new multi-million-pound water main network.

The project aims to move 265 million litres of water a day from wetter to drier areas and combat water shortages in Lincolnshire.

Craig Snow, who is overseeing construction of the Elsham to Lincoln pipeline, said: “In many places along the pipeline route, we can drill under the road with no need for a closure – but in some areas, for engineering and safety reasons, that’s not possible.

“The safety of our teams, and road users across Lincolnshire, is paramount – which is why Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department have given us permission for a handful of short, temporary road closures.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience our work may cause, but we hope the people of Lincolnshire understand the scale and importance of our work – and that without it, areas of the region could run out of water in the next few years.”

Further weekend road closures are planned across Lincolnshire over the next few months as part of the work on the new water main network.

A15 Sleaford Road – 7pm on Friday, May 19 to 6am on Monday, May 22

A15 Sleaford Road – 7pm on Friday, June 9 to 6am on Monday, June 12

B1188 Lincoln Road – 7pm on Friday, June 23 to 6am on Monday, June 26

Additionally, there are two planned contingency weekends.

A15 Sleaford Road – 7pm on Friday June 2 to 6am on Monday June 5

A15 Sleaford Road – 7pm on Friday June 16 to 6am on Monday June 19

A third contingency weekend – which will be used if there’s a delay or cancellation to any of the other weekend closures – has also been planned, from 7pm on Friday, June 30 to 6am on Monday, July 3.

Click here to see a map showing the route of the Elsham to Lincoln pipeline.

