Boston council plans £150,000 park upgrades for local community

New additions and restorations planned for Boston’s outdoor spaces

Councillors in Boston are to agree to nearly £150,000 of park improvements at a meeting next week.

Boston Town Area Committee has been asked to approve a series of improvements to Central Park, Woodville Road, St John’s and Garfit’s Lane play areas.

It follows a tour of the BTAC funded open spaces and play facilities carried out in 2022.

A tender carried out by the authority found the total cost initially to be £167,595, however a discount has reduced this to £142,409.

A further £5,000 will be spent on new seats for Central Park, bringing the total to £147,409.

Match funding worth £88,409 from Boston Big Local, Section 106 contributions and insurance reserves will go towards the cost.

A report said members were already “pleased with the progress of improvements already carried out on BTAC open spaces”.

“[It was] felt these had made a significant contribution to improving the quality of those spaces provided in the town and that the plans agreed for these further developments will encourage greater more positive use of public open spaces,” said the document.

The improvements will include new turf, picnic benches, a giraffe, car and donkey as well as new water lilies, four way springers and others in Central Park.

Meanwhile, a new three-piece ship will be installed at St John’s Boston and two concrete table tennis tables will be introduced to Garfit’s Lane.

Woodville Road’s funding will see the pirate ship replaced after it was destroyed as a result of a fire in September 2022. It opened in October 2019.

MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now.