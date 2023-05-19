Complaints about ‘disgusting’ fly-tipping that’s been there for months

Council will look for evidence of the culprits

A Lincoln resident has grown increasingly fed up with the amount of “disgusting” fly-tipping in the Waterside South area of the city.

Darren Gamble said the same rubbish has been at the site for months and is frustrated that “nothing has been done about it”.

He said the rubbish is located near the cycle path close to where Lincs FM is based at Witham Park, and is still there.

“If Lincoln wanted to go for City of Culture it wouldn’t get it because of stuff like that,” Darren said.

As it is on private land, it’s the landowner’s responsibility to clean up rather than the council.

However, it will visit the site to gather evidence for possible enforcement measures.

Ben Jackson, Public Protection, Anti-Social Behaviour and Licensing Manager at City of Lincoln Council said: “It is our understanding that this fly-tipping is on private land.

“In these circumstances we are unable to remove the waste and we will contact the land owner to advise them to arrange removal.

“The city council will pay a visit to the site to check for any available evidence which could be used for enforcement action.”

