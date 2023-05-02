Emergency services at large fire in Port Sutton Bridge
Residents should keep windows and doors closed
Emergency services are at the scene of a large fire in the Port Sutton Bridge area.
Residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the amount of smoke.
Lincolnshire Police have issued a statement saying: “We have received reports of a large fire at around 3.22pm in the Port Sutton Bridge area.
“There is lots of smoke and fumes, and residents are encouraged to close their doors and windows.
“We will release an update as soon as we have one. Incident 237 of today refers.”
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue also said: “We currently have crews dealing with a large fire in the Sutton Bridge Port area.
“Nearby residents are advised to keep doors and windows closed.”
Updates will be added when information is released.