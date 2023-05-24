Lincoln Chinese restaurant among businesses fined for hiring illegal workers

A Chinese restaurant and buffet in Lincoln city centre is among a list of businesses that have been fined for hiring illegal workers.

The Place, situated on the High Street, has been fined £10,000 for employing staff who didn’t have the right to work in the UK.

The establishment is one of four businesses in Lincolnshire that faced fines between October 1 and December 31 last year, according to a list published today.

Other businesses in Holbeach, Skegness, and Spalding also received sanctions for similar violations, and were collectively they were fined a total of £55,000.

Immigration Enforcement hope the penalties will act as a deterrent to others.

Here’s a list of the Lincolnshire businesses and liable parties featured in the latest round of fines:

Spice Inn (21 Food Ltd) – 7 Fleet Street, Holbeach – fined £15,000

Fantasy Island Mobiles (Navpreet Singh) – Stall 247 – 248, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells, Skegness – fined £15,000

The Place 168 Limited – 339 High Street, Lincoln – £10,000

Vita Braciulyte – 24 Commercial Road, Spalding – fined £15,000

A total of 34 businesses across the East Midlands and the Humber were handed fines during the last quarter of 2022.

The full list can be accessed via the link here.

In a separate incident earlier this year, Holbeach Drove Store was stripped of its premises license after police discovered two members of staff did not have the right to work in the UK.

As a result, immigration officers issued a £20,000 civil penalty referral to Vijay Petroleum Retailers Limited, although it was reduced to £14,000 for being paid quickly

