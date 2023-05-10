Lincoln ice cream shop closes after almost two years
The firm first launched nearly 40 years ago
A popular ice cream company in Lincolnshire has closed its Lincoln shop almost two years after opening.
Blyton Ice Cream was founded by Mary and Warwick Cook in 1985 and they opened their fourth shop – Lincoln – on May 28, 2021, in the unit formerly occupied by HW Franklin on the High Street.
The Lincoln shop served over 70 flavours, but nearly two years on from opening it has closed down to focus on other areas of the business.
George Cook, Director at Blyton Ice Cream, said : “Unfortunately we have decided to close our Lincoln shop. We have a strong wholesale base in Lincoln, and have decided to concentrate on our main site at Blyton, our wholesale and our events side of the business.”
It is understood the unit will be taken over by a toastie company.
MyLocal Lincolnshire is the new home of The Lincolnite. Download the app now