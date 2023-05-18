New South Holland council leader eyes green fuel transition

The newly-elected leader of South Holland District Council has committed to prioritise the transition to green fuel in his role.

Councillor Nick Worth (Conservative) assumed the position of council leader following unanimous support during Wednesday’s AGM, and is determined to address the pressing issue.

The new leader served under predecessor Councillor Lord Gary Porter (Conservative) for 20 years, and believes his extensive experience has prepared him well for the challenge ahead.

“I’ve stepped into Gary’s shoes on a number of occasions when he was in London or elsewhere, so I’m not unused to it,” he said.

“I don’t think, if I’m honest, I ever expected to be in this position. But, we’ve got a lot of exciting projects to get stuck into and I think it’s quite an exciting time for the council.”

In his speech to the council, the representative for Holbeach Hurn ward highlighted green fuel as a top priority for the future, particularly with to the substantial number of HGVs regularly moving in and out of Spalding.

He also underscored the significance of the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership with Boston and East Lindsey.

“One of our main priorities is consolidating the partnership, that’s really important for us because it makes a lot of savings by working across the three and that means we can deliver better services,” he said.

Over the next four years, Councillor Worth pledged to communicate extensively with opposition leader Councillor Robert Gibson (South Holland Independents) to ensure the council as a whole can work together in harmony.

“I think, as a council, we’ve always worked together. I’d like to think that’s still going to happen so I’m going to be speaking with Councillor Robert Gibson on a regular basis to ensure that happen,” Councillor Worth continued.

Councillor Gibson welcomed the newly elected council leader, viewing the change in leadership as an “opportunity for a fresh start” between the two parties.

He said: “There could be some big things coming for Lincolnshire, devolution or local government reorganisation, and we’ve got to be on it and we’ve got to be there for our residents in South Holland.”

Looking ahead, the representative for Spalding St Paul’s ward aims to improve leisure facilities, green waste provision and the overall condition of Spalding town centre.

“I know towns up and down the area have similar issues but we do have it within our power to do some things,” he added.

“Let’s find out what’s working and let’s make it a nice, clean and pleasant atmosphere for our residents to go to.”

During the meeting, Councillor Worth also announced his newly appointed cabinet, designating Councillor Gary Taylor as Deputy Leader of the council and Councillor Tracey Carter as Deputy Leader of the cabinet.

Councillor Jim Astill was appointed as the officer of corporate governance and communication. Councillor Henry Bingham took on the role of officer for assets and strategic planning, while Councillor Anthony Casson assumed the position of officer for public protection.

Lastly, Councillor Paul Redgate was appointed as the officer for finance.

