Nominations close for inaugural Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards
Finalists to be revealed on May 15
The race to the top is heating up as nominations have officially closed for the inaugural Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards.
With an astounding number of entries received, the judges are set for a challenging task in selecting the most deserving contenders for each category.
The finalists will be announced on Monday, May 15, with the winners being crowned at a glitzy awards ceremony on Thursday, June 22 at the Engine Shed in Lincoln. Singer and reality television star Jake Quickenden will host the event, adding an extra touch of glamour and excitement.
These awards aim to recognise and celebrate the incredible achievements of professionals within the health and beauty industry across Lincolnshire. Covering a wide range of categories, from skincare specialists to hairstylists, the awards are designed to showcase the extraordinary talent and dedication found in the county.
As anticipation builds, the awards ceremony is expected to draw attention from industry professionals, enthusiasts, and the general public alike. Be sure to mark your calendars for the announcement of the finalists on May 15 and the awards ceremony on June 22.
For more information and to book your tickets visit The Lincolnshire Health & Beauty Awards website.