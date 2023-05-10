Plans to convert former Grantham schoolhouse into new apartment blocks

Plans have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council to transform a former schoolhouse in Grantham into new apartments.

The Old Schoolhouse, which dates back to 1884 and was previously a Victorian school, was put on the market in 2020 and was eventually purchased by Invicta Developments Ltd.

The company plans to convert the site into three apartment blocks, providing 60 new living spaces.

Although several businesses have occupied the building in recent years, the owners now believe it is not viable for such commercial use.

The development will include a 17-space car park, although not every resident will be allocated a space.

The developer says sustainable transport options such as trains and buses are located a short walk from the site.

According to initial planning documents, the proposed development “will represent an acceptable use of the site in planning terms and one which, through careful design, will be sympathetic to neighbouring properties and complimentary to the area in general.”

Vehicles will enter the site via the existing entrance on Station Road East, with no improvements deemed necessary.

There will also be pedestrian access available from Launder Terrace, between two of the apartment blocks.