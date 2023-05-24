Scotter housing development set for green light despite objections

A 43-property housing development in Scotter will get final approval next week, but objectors remain concerned.

Proposals for 51 homes on land west of North Moor Road were originally approved at outline stage in 2017, however, later applications by Shaun Hunt, of HG Homes, reduced the number due to a “suboptimal” layout.

Housing on the site includes a mix of two to five bedroom properties across both bungalows and two-storey dwellings.

Next Wednesday, officers will recommend the latest plans for the 2.06 hectares of agricultural land should be approved.

Objectors to the plans include ward Councillor Lesley Rollings, who had concerns that affordable housing would not materialise and that there was a risk of increased flooding.

She also noted safety concerns around pedestrians and cyclists on Northmoor Road/ Messingham Road and the impact on neighbours and local parking.

Further representations to the latest plans have been made by Scotter Parish Council, including draining concern, and seven neighbouring properties.

In a report going before the planning committee, council officers said the development’s scale, appearance, landscaping and layout was “acceptable”.

“The development would not have an unacceptable harmful visual impact on the site, the street scene or the surrounding area,” said the report.

“The proposal would not have an unacceptable harmful impact on the living conditions of neighbouring dwellings, highway safety or drainage or biodiversity.”

The latest proposals include plans for 10 affordable homes, which is more than the outline approval required. They will include a mix of affordable rent units and shared ownership units.

The local flood authority has also not objected to the latest plans’ drainage and flooding plans.

