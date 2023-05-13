Spalding Flower Parade blooms again after a decade
Historic market town dazzles with revived floral festival
In an explosion of colour and community spirit, thousands flocked to the historical market town of Spalding for the return of its beloved Flower Parade.
After a decade-long hiatus, the streets were once again awash with vibrant blooms on Saturday, May 13, as locals and visitors from across the UK came together to celebrate the revival of this cherished event. The parade route was a spectacle of floral artistry, with floats and vehicles adorned with intricate displays wending their way through the 2.9-mile circuit.
