Woman thanks Samaritans who helped her and dog after Hykeham crash

A woman said the good samaritans who came to her rescue after an accident in North Hykeham are “just the best people ever”.

Her car overturned on Meadow Lane on Wednesday, May 10, with the air ambulance and police being called to the scene.

Fortunately the driver, Paige, and her dog both escaped without serious injury.

She took to the Facebook group ‘You’re probably from Lincoln if…’, to praise the kind-hearted people who helped her.

“I would really like to give a massive shout out and thank you to all the people that stopped to help get me and my dog out of my overturned car after I had a crash, and for staying with me until everything was sorted,” she wrote.

“Particularly to the woman who held my hand pretty much the entire time (PS you had the softest hands).

“I’m sorry I can’t remember your names. I don’t think my brain was exactly working at the time.

“If they were wondering, I have somehow walked away by nothing short of a miracle.

“My dog is also fine and is currently at home with myself and my partner fast asleep.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. You are just the best people ever, and I will never forget what you did for me.”

