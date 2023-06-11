🌟 From Brigg to Hollywood: Follow Dame Joan Plowright’s star-studded journey 🌟
From Lady Olivier to Dame Joan
The stage and screen witnessed six decades of brilliance from Lincolnshire-born actress Dame Joan Ann Plowright.
The third wife and widow of actor and director Laurence Olivier made her screen debut in Moby Dick in 1956. Dame Joan, 93, born in Brigg, shared the screen with Olivier in several films, including The Entertainer (1960) and Three Sisters (1970).
