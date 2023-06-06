🔥🚒 Firefighters establish cause of Lincoln House of Fraser incident

Firefighters have determined the cause of the incident at Lincoln’s House of Fraser store on Monday night. A small quantity of clothes and a light fitting were severely damaged in a fire, which led to a temporary road closure.

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were alerted to the incident on the High Street at 9.49pm on June 5. Two crews from Lincoln South and the aerial ladder platform were dispatched to the scene. Crews, equipped with breathing apparatus, used a hose reel and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.

