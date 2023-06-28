42 seconds ago

47 years on the Humber: Pilot of 40,000 tonne ships celebrates retirement

Dave Hunter fell into the job accidentally, but loved every day
Associated British Ports VLS Pilot, Dave Hunter, celebrates 47 years’ service on the Humber Estuary | Photo: ABP

A Humber River Pilot who steers enormous ships on the challenging estuary is celebrating 47 years in the job.

Dave Hunter, an esteemed member of Associated British Ports (ABP), recently steered the MV Propel Grace into the Humber International Terminal at the Port of Immingham, marking one of his final acts before retirement.

Read the full story on MyLocal, the new home of The Lincolnite