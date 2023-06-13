55 seconds ago

Smells and traffic: The concerns over anaerobic digestion in Lincolnshire

Odours and traffic are putting communities off
The anaerobic digestion plant in Metheringham would be identical to one operating in the Netherlands | Photo: Green Create Ltd

Renewable energy projects are a hot topic in Lincolnshire, and anaerobic digestion plants have become the latest debate.

Several of the projects – which generate electricity and heat by breaking down organic matter – are proposed for the county. While these plants aim to contribute to the region’s sustainable energy goals, local communities have raised concerns over odours, environmental impact and traffic congestion.

